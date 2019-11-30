Bill Cosby Takes Aim at Mainstream Media Outlets Via Thanksgiving Day Tweets

Sharing his preference of the black press, the imprisoned comedian urged his followers to support all black media outlets over major newspapers such as The New York Times.

Bill Cosby, amid his prison sentence, took to Twitter on Thursday to post a series of messages via his official account, aimed at specific mainstream media outlets. Sharing his preference of the black press, he urged his followers to support all black media outlets over major newspapers such as The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The first tweet included a holiday-themed message. "Happy thanksgiving and be thankful to Native Americans," Cosby wrote. He then signed off with "Yours Truly" and referred to himself as "The Educator and Political Prisoner." Among the series of hashtags was "#FarFromFinished," which is also the name of one of his concert specials.

The following tweet read, "It's #BlackFriday, so let's spend our dollars with #BlackPressUSA & all Black media outlets that propel the truth and the facts, not Fake News. The truth is in the pudding, this week Black Press USA proved its power and relevance to the world."

In the tweet, he includes a link to an article on the Black Press USA website, headlined "Bill Cosby Spoke From the Prison and the Whole World Listened." The story features an interview with Cosby from Nov. 24; the first exclusive interview he participated in since beginning his sentence at a maximum security penitentiary near Philadelphia.

A third tweet arrived later on Thursday and referenced several media outlets. "No longer should we succumb to the fear of many mainstream media outlets like Associated Press, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post & Radar Online to name a few. Black Friday + Black People = BlackPressUSA."

It is unclear whether Cosby physically posted these tweets himself, or if a representative tweeted on his behalf.

At age 81, Cosby was sentenced by Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill in 2018 to a lengthy state prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his estate. He will serve three to 10 years behind bars.