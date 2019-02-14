Bill Cosby Vows No Remorse, Even If He Sits in Prison 10 Years

Cosby's stance on the sexual encounter that sent him to prison could leave him serving the high end of a three- to 10-year term since sex offenders must show remorse to gain parole.

Bill Cosby said he "will never have remorse" for the sexual encounter that sent him to prison because he considers his conviction the work of "a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge."

Cosby's stance could leave him to serve the high end of a three- to 10-year prison term since sex offenders often must show remorse to gain parole.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Cosby is prepared to stay in prison rather than apologize for a 2004 encounter he considers consensual.

Cosby, in his first public statement from prison, called himself a political prisoner in keeping with Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi. "My political beliefs, my actions of trying to humanize all races, genders and religions landed me in this place surrounded by barbed-wire fencing, a room made of steel and iron," he said.

Cosby explained that he has no remorse because "I was given a deal; I settled out of court for 3.8 million dollars; I waived my Fifth Amendment rights; I was declared not guilty in 2005 by the Commonwealth — never charged. However, a low-life district attorney and a corrupt judge needed me guilty now. Not for justice but for their political aspirations."

Wyatt says the legally blind, 81-year-old actor dictated the statement for NBC-TV to his wife, Camille, during a phone call Tuesday night from a suburban Philadelphia prison.

The former Cosby Show star was sentenced in September for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He's being held at SCI Phoenix, a maximum security prison.