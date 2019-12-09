Bill Hemmer Replacing Shepard Smith on Fox News

Hemmer, who currently co-hosts America's Newsroom, is taking Smith's afternoon news slot starting next month.

Longtime Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer, who currently co-hosts the three-hour America's Newsroom show in the morning, has been tapped by the network to replace Shepard Smith as host of the network's 3 p.m. news hour.

Hemmer will start his new afternoon news show on Jan. 20, serving also as the network's breaking news leader.

The hour has been hosted by a rotating group of Fox News personalities since Smith abruptly resigned from the network in October.

"As a journalist, l am extremely grateful for this opportunity," Hemmer said in a prepared statement. "2020 will undoubtedly be a year of great significance. Leading our breaking news division with a signature hour has enormous value to me, personally, and to our audience. We’ve got a fantastic team here and I am excited to get to work.”

Jay Wallace, president of Fox News, said, “Bill is an incredible newsman and his ability to cut to the heart of the story while humanizing major events has made him a standout talent in news. As we start gearing up for the 2020 election, we are thrilled to have him lead our news division through what will sure to be an eventful year.”

Hemmer has been rumored as a potential fit as Smith's replacement. A veteran of CNN, Hemmer has been one of Fox News' "top breaking news anchors" since joining the network more than a decade ago.

It's not yet known who will replace Hemmer as co-host of America's Newsroom with Sandra Smith, a question that was put to the network on Monday afternoon.

The appointment, which has been confirmed but not announced by Fox News, was first reported by Mediaite.

Other possible candidates to replace Smith on a full-time basis included Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry and Trace Gallagher, the network's chief breaking news correspondent and the person who served as Smith's initial fill-in.

In November, the show — Fox News Reporting — that temporarily replaced Smith's drew an average of 1.8 million total viewers and 274,000 in the 25-to-54 demo prized by advertisers, half of the 3.6 million total viewers that opinion leader Sean Hannity drew in primetime over the same time period.

While Smith was a frequent target of President Donald Trump's ire, Hemmer has not been. He's only attracted the president's attention on Twitter once, when the then-candidate tweeted in July 2016, "Bill Hemmer of @FoxNews was very nice in explaining the excitement and energy in the arena. More than in past years."

On Monday afternoon, Hemmer's appointment was cheered on by some of his Fox News colleagues.

"He is truly one of the best in the business!" wrote news anchor Shannon Bream on Twitter. "@BillHemmer is a good egg inside and out. Bravo!"

"Congrats to my friend and colleague @BillHemmer," wrote anchor Bret Baier. "Very well deserved."