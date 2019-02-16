Bill Maher Criticizes Oscars For "Ridiculous Purity Tests"

The HBO host went through some of the best picture nominees with his ax to grind.

Bill Maher on Friday night laid into the Oscars on Real Time for what he called its "ridiculous purity tests."

The HBO host brought up the Oscars during his "New Rules" segment in which he talked about the Democratic candidates who have announced a presidential run — but have all come under fire for one criticism or another.

Maher pleaded with liberals not to “eat our own” before bringing up the Academy Awards and saying the event has been ruined by “ridiculous purity tests," highlighting that there is no host this year after the Kevin Hart debacle.

Maher then went through some of the best picture nominees with his ax to grind.

"Bohemian Rhapsody is flawed because it’s gay, but not gay enough. Really, that’s what they’re saying,” he said. “It’s insensitive to the extremely gay. What? For years, the beef about gay characters in movies was they were reduced to their sexuality. Now, the sexuality is pushed to the background and it’s, ‘Where’s the dick-sucking?’”

He continued, "Green Book is a movie made by liberals, for liberals, bursting at the seams with liberal values — not good enough! Because the director is one of the Farrelly Brothers [Peter] and as an inside joke for his crew he used to pull his weenie out on movies like Dumb and Dumber. Fuck, the poster for Something About Mary showed Cameron Diaz’s hair styled with Ben Stiller’s cum. I say he should get an award just for growing up.”

Farrelly previously apologized for his behavior, saying "I was an idiot."

Maher also had thoughts on Roma and A Star is Born, which can be seen in the video below.