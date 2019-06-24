Bill Murray to Receive Rome Film Fest Lifetime Achievement Award

His close friend and collaborator Wes Anderson will be on hand to give him the honor.

Bill Murray is set to receive the 2019 Rome Film Fest lifetime achievement award. Wes Anderson will present the Academy Award-nominated actor and comedian with the award, as well as host a "Close Encounter" festival discussion with Murray.

Murray has appeared in every Anderson film since the director's sophomore feature Rushmore, creating memorable roles in The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Isle of Dogs. He even cut Anderson an (uncashed) check for $25,000 when production funds fell short for a helicopter shoot in Rushmore.

Murray most recently appears in Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die. He is currently re-teaming with Sofia Coppola after their award-winning collaboration Lost in Translation for On the Rocks, produced by A24 and distributed by Apple.

French filmmakers Olivier Assayas and Bertrand Tavernier, and American writer Bret Easton Ellis are also confirmed to partake in "Close Encounter" discussions at the festival.

And Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard will present his new documentary about legendary Italian tenor Pavarotti at the festival as well as participate in an onstage conversation.

The festival is set to have a wealth of retrospectives in the lineup this year. Shoplifters director Kore-eda Hirokazu is set to screen his wide body of work at the festival, as well as participate in a "Close Encounter."

Other retrospectives include looks at the work of German master Max Ophuls (La Ronde, Lola Montez) and Italian director Gillo Pontecorvo (The Battle of Algiers, Burn!), one century after his birth. Rome will present a restored version of Kapo, Pontecorvo’s 1960 film about a young Jewish girl who leads an escape attempt from a concentration camp.

And the restored version of Fellini Satyricon, Federico Fellini’s visionary take on the Petronius’ classic, released in theaters 50 years ago, will also debut at the festival.

The 2019 Rome Film Fest will take place Oct. 17-27 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica as well as in venues around the city.