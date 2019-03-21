Bill Nighy, Callum Turner Join 'Emma' Adaptation

Anya Taylor-Joy will play the title role.

Focus Features' Emma adaptation has added Bill Nighy and Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner as it heads into production this week in England.

Miranda Hart has also joined the cast that will be led by Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role and Johnny Flynn as George Knightley. Mia Goth, Josh O’Connor, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson and Tanya Reynolds round out the cast.

Autumn de Wilde will direct this new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, a comedy of manners about a self-proclaimed matchmaker in a small village. Eleanor Catton penned the screenplay.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and Blueprint Pictures’ Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin are producing.

Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute.

Nighy, repped by CAA, the U.K.'s Markham Froggatt and Jackoway Austen, will next be seen in Detective Pikachu. Turner is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Curtis Brown.