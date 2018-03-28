Bill Nighy, Jay Baruchel Join Lone Scherfig's Untitled New York Project

Caleb Landry Jones also joins Andrea Riseborough and Zoe Kazan in the modern-day fairy tale.

Bill Nighy, Jay Baruchel and Caleb Landry Jones have boarded Danish director Lone Scherfig’s untitled New York project, previously called the Secrets From the Russian Tea Room movie.

The trio joins an ensemble cast that includes Andrea Riseborough, Tahar Rahim and Zoe Kazan. Scherfig's modern-day fairy tale, now shooting in Toronto, takes place around a Russian restaurant in the heart of New York City where the lives of four charismatic and vulnerable characters intersect as they show compassion, kindness and love to one another, with surprising outcomes.

Nighy is set to play a restaurant owner and grandson of Russian immigrants; Baruchel has the role of a lawyer with high ethics and low self-esteem; and Jones plays an unemployed young man. Hanway Films has the worldwide sales rights to Scherfig's NYC project, backed by Ingenious Media and Apollo Media.

Production is set to shift to Copenhagen and NYC after Toronto. Malene Blenkov is producing the film, a co-production involving Canada's Strada Films, France’s D’Artagnan, Germany’s Nadcon and Sweden’s Unlimited Stories.

The film has financing from the Danish Film Institute, Telefilm Canada, DR, Copenhagen Film Fund, the Swedish Film Institute, Film Vaast, SF Studio, Nordisk Film and TV Fond, ARTE Grand Accord/WDR, Entertainment One and Ingenious Senior Film Fund.

Nighy, whose credits include Love Actually and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, is repped by Markham Froggatt and Irwin and CAA. Landry Jones is repped by ICM, Untitled Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.

Baruchel is repped by Thruline Entertainment, CAA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler and Feldman, and Scherfig, whose credits include The Riot Club and An Education, is repped by Casarotto Ramsay Associates.

March 28, 4:45 p.m. Updated to indicate the movie is now Lone Sherfig's untitled New York project, having previously been referred to as Secrets from the Russian Tea Room.