Bill Nye Explains Science Behind Wearing Masks in TikTok Videos

"This is a matter literally of life and death," the science advocate warned on the video platform.

Bill Nye is the latest public figure asking people to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, as numerous states have seen spikes in the number of newly reported cases.

On Wednesday evening, Nye posted two TikTok videos explaining the science behind different types of masks. He tested a number of coverings, ranging from a knit scarf to a double layer fabric face mask, and their effectiveness in preventing the spread of particles in the air.

"Face masks...prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and getting into your respiratory system," he informed his TikTok followers.

During the short video he showed how the knit scarf, due to its porous texture, is less effective in keeping particles contained than homemade and surgical grade masks.

"The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure. But the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you, and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system," the 64 year-old TV personality exclaimed in a second TikTok. "Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death."

His message comes as the U.S. has seen an increase in the number of new novel coronavirus cases, especially in states like Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and South Carolina are also seeing more new cases.



Nye follows in the footsteps of stars including Bill Pullman, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling who have used their social media platforms to share the same message. Tom Hanks has also urged people to wear masks, months after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the novel coronavirus back in March.

"When you're out in public please wear a mask," Nye pleads before unsuccessfully attempting to blow out a nearby candle with a mask over his face.