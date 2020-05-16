Bill Pullman Responds to Donald Trump's Altered 'Independence Day' Clip (Exclusive)

The president's random post had been retweeted 50,000 times and had more than 153,000 "likes."

President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a heavily altered video clip from the film Independence Day in which it appears that he gives the iconic speech from the President of the United States.

Not only is Trump superimposed, but so are others in the crowd, including Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, Jr., but also Fox News' personalities Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

Actor Bill Pullman, who played President Thomas J. Whitmore in Independence Day, was among those who saw the clip. And he responded.

"My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year," Pullman told The Hollywood Reporter.

Only Trump's face is superimposed in the video he shared, but the voice is still that of Pullman. It is unclear why Trump hijacked the moment.

In the film, starring Pullman, Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum, President Whitmore gives the climactic speech to troops before their assault on the alien invaders. A sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, was released in 2016.