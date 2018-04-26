Bill Simmons' The Ringer Names New President

The sports and culture website has also promoted editor-in-chief Sean Fennessey to chief content officer.

Bill Simmons' The Ringer has named a new president as part of a series of staff promotions.

Geoff Chow, who has served as chief operating officer at the media company since late 2015, has stepped into the role, Simmons announced Thursday. Chow, who will continue to serve as COO, fills a position vacated earlier this year by Eric Weinberger, who parted ways with the company following allegations of sexual harassment during his time as an NFL Media executive.

The Ringer has also announced a series of additional promotions. Editor-in-chief Sean Fennessey has added the role of chief content office to his duties; editor Chris Ryan has been promoted to editorial director for all Ringer content; deputy editor Mallory Rubin has been promoted to executive editor; and managing editor Juliet Litman has been promoted to head of production for Ringer content.

"We're keeping the band together and we couldn’t be happier about it," Simmons said in a statement. "I've been working with Chris and Juliet since 2011 and then Sean and Mallory shortly after — it's been fantastic to watch them blossom into leaders and creative forces. I would have never wanted to do this company without them. And Geoff came in 27 months ago and within a few weeks it felt like he's been working with us since the Grantland days. He's one of the smartest people I have ever worked with. It's an incredible inner circle and the biggest reason why we’re going to keep growing and thriving."

The two-year-old company — which operates a sports and pop culture website, podcast network and film production arm — has also signed with CAA to identify business opportunities in digital, scripted and non-scripted television, as well as branded content, live events and publishing.

The Ringer currently reaches 7 million unique viewers each month. Its podcast network continues to grow, and now has 24 shows including the recently announced The Dave Chang Show. And on April 10, Ringer Films released the HBO documentary Andre the Giant.