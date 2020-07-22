Billboard Announces New Dates, Talent for Virtual Latin Music Week 2020

J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, Ozuna, Rosalía and Carlos Vives will participate in this year's event.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary as the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry, Latin Music Week 2020 is set to take place Oct. 20-23. This year's festivities will be virtual, and will feature intimate artist conversations, industry panels, workshops and performances.

J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma, Ozuna, Rosalía and Carlos Vives will participate in this year’s Latin Music Week, a three-day immersive experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment.

"Latin music has become a formidable and undeniable uniting force around the world, so it’s fitting that this year’s virtual Latin Music Week will be globally accessible at no cost to the industry and fans for the first time," said Leila Cobo, vp, Latin industry lead, Billboard. "While we were disappointed to postpone our April conference, our virtual event will allow us to connect with fans and artists from all over the world no matter where they are. During these very difficult times, we are thrilled to extend an invitation to all who wish to celebrate Latin music and culture."

This year’s Latin Music Week was originally scheduled to take place April 20-23 in Las Vegas and was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional participants and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. To reserve a spot and receive updates, RSVP here.

