Billboard and Hollywood Reporter Team for Inaugural Pride Summit

The Aug. 8 event in Los Angeles celebrates the influence of the LGBTQ+ community across music, media and entertainment.

Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter on Friday unveiled a joint Pride Summit set for Thursday, Aug. 8 at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood to celebrate the influence of the LGBTQ+ community across music, media and entertainment.

The event will bring to life the powerful data and editorial insights both brands have into what LGBTQ+ audiences are consuming through thoughtful panels, conversations and experiences. Billboard also will announce the recipients of two newly established Billboard Pride Scholarships to its Music Industry Essentials course at NYU.

With more than 200 years in business, THR and Billboard are industry leaders in reputation, content strategy, audience reach and brand integrations. The Pride summit is programmed by VP Pride Alexis Fish, a recent hire who, along with VP Cultural Media Datwon Thomas and VP Latin Leila Cobo, support strategic content pillars with a dedicated focus on shortform video, data and events. The Pride Summit joins collective events including Billboard’s Latin Week and Hip Hop and R&B Summit and THR's Women in Entertainment and Empowerment in Entertainment.

“Our company has a year-round dedication to diversity, inclusion and representation, and we’re proud to establish the summit during this year’s historic summer of pride to honor the LGBTQ+ community in real life,” said Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group President Deanna Brown. “This event, our new hire of Alexis Fish and our comprehensive editorial and data products underscore our commitment and expertise in super-serving the LGBTQ+ community in a multitude of ways.”

Panels will delve into a broad range of subjects, including bringing LGBTQ+ voices into the songwriters room; emerging queer artists; eradicating homophobia; and best practices in hiring and fostering welcoming and safe workplaces for queer and gender nonconforming beings. The event will feature a special installation of “The Art of Finding Love” and exclusive merchandise from artist Michael Kalish, participation from nonprofit partners and local LGBTQ+ vendors and activations from brands, and it will culminate with a performance by a notable queer artist.

Billboard established two new Billboard Pride scholarships that cover the full cost of its Music Industry Essentials course, developed in conjunction with the NYU Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. The course provides comprehensive insight on the music industry, including music production, history and marketing and gives students the opportunity to learn from NYU faculty, Billboard staff members and music industry leaders. Billboard's editorial team will select two passionate individuals for the scholarship, to be announced at the summit. More details on the Billboard/NYU course and scholarships (applications are open through July 30) can be found here.

Online registration for the summit is open here. Specific participants will be announced in the coming weeks.