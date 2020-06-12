Billboard, Hollywood Reporter Unveil Schedule for Second Annual Pride Summit

Watch previews of conversations with 'Work in Progress' executive producers Lilly Wachowski and Abby McEnany and 'Twenties' creator Lena Waithe and star Jonica Gibbs.

Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter have unveiled programming and scheduling details for the second annual Pride Summit and Prom along with video previews of sessions with Lilly Wachowski and Abby McEnany as well as Lena Waithe and Jonica Gibbs.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 13, at bbthrpridesummit.com and will feature panels, tutorials, performances, intimate conversations and more, leading up to the first-ever virtual Pride Prom.

Centered around telling authentic stories of LGBTQ lives and experiences in Hollywood, the free, daylong virtual event will include discussions with some of the most influential LGBTQ artists in the industry.

Wilson Cruz, Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White — the team behind Apple TV+’s Visible: Out on Television — will participate in a panel discussion on LGBTQ representation in TV and film, moderated by Tre’vell Anderson. Twenties creator Lena Waithe and series star Jonica Gibbs will discuss the importance of advocacy and mentorship to effect change in Hollywood, while singer-songwriter Todrick Hall and Pose screenwriter and producer Steven Canals will engage in an intimate conversation about their journeys as queer black men rising in their respective fields. (Watch preview clips of some of these conversations at the end of this story.)

As previously announced, Abby McEnany, co-creator, star and executive producer of the Showtime series Work in Progress, and Lilly Wachowski, the show's co-writer and executive producer, are confirmed for a rare conversation; Boy George will share stories, insights and opinions in an unfiltered discussion; and Black Lives Matter co-founder and political strategist Patrisse Cullors will provide the Summit’s Opening Remarks and lead a meditation.

The day will close with the virtual Pride Prom, emceed by singer-songwriter-activist Shea Diamond, and the crowning of the Genderless Prom court with Todrick Hall as both King and Queen, embracing the Gender Non-Conforming (GNC) movement; Tituss Burgess will exclusively provide Prom his celebration of Pride with the newly released single “Dance M.F.;”and much more.

There will be many celebrity cameos throughout the night, along with performances and an interactive DJ set. In preparation for the prom, attendees can participate in tutorials from top makeup, hair and fashion stylists, including George Kotsiopoulos, Jennifer Lopez's hairstylist Chris Appleton and YouTube makeup artist Patrick Starrr, who will feature Black-owned beauty businesses and products in his tutorial.

The second annual Pride Prom and Summit proudly supports The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Schedule and programming details include:

12:30 PM ET - Opening remarks and meditation with Patrisse Cullors - Black Lives Matter Co-Founder

1:00 PM ET - Performance by Shea Diamond

1:15 PM ET - A conversation with the cast and director of the Apple TV+ documentary series “Visible: Out on Television.” Moderated by Tre’vell Anderson. Presented by Apple

1:45 PM ET - Performance by Rex Rebel

2:00 PM ET - An unfiltered conversation with Boy George (moderated by Billboard’s Taylor Mims)

2:30 PM ET - Performance by Madame Gandhi

2:45 PM ET - A personal conversation with Lena Waithe and Jonica Gibbs

3:15 PM ET - Performance by Trixie Mattel. Presented by Mercedes

3:30 PM ET- A conversation with Todrick Hall and Steven Canals. Presented by Wells Fargo

4:00 PM ET - A conversation with Lilly Wachowski and Abby McEnany. Presented by Wells Fargo

4:45 PM ET - Pride Prom prep with Chris Appleton

5:15 PM ET- Pride Prom prep with Patrick Starrr

5:45 PM ET- Pride Prom prep with George Kotsiopoulos

7:00 PM ET- Pride Prom with MC Shea Diamond and DJ Tracy Young

*Note: Schedule is subject to change

Additional new Pride Prom appearances include ALOK, Chella Man, DJ Tracy Young, House of Xclusive Lanvin and Randy Rainbow.

Previously announced appearances include Anne-Marie, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Bob The Drag Queen, Brandi Carlile, Caitlyn Jenner, Carlie Hanson, Carson Kressley, Cheyenne Jackson, Chris Appleton, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Gibson, Erika Jayne, Hayley Kiyoko, Indigo Girls, Jillian Mercado, Jonica T. Gibbs, Justin Tranter, Kalen Allen, Kat Cunning, L Devine, Lance Bass, Lauren Jauregui, Lena Waithe, Madame Gandhi, Margaret Cho, Mary Lambert, Nico Tortorella, Noah Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Patrick Starrr, Pentatonix, Perfume Genius, Rex Rebel, Shea Diamond, Soko, Tiffany, Todrick Hall, Tove Lo and Wilson Cruz.

The summit is part of extensive monthlong pride celebrations which includes the inaugural PRIDE issue for The Hollywood Reporter, guest-edited by industry leader Ryan Murphy and the annual Billboard pride issue on Friday. The event celebrates the influence of the LGBTQ community across music, media and entertainment, recognizing the importance of Pride celebrations and their significance in the LGBTQ community.

Watch previews of conversation with Lilly Wachowski and Abby McEnany as well as Lena Waithe and Jonica Gibbs below, which were unveiled Friday, in addition to a clip of Boy George's conversation, which was released Thursday.