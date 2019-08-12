Billboard Music Awards 2020 Date and Location Revealed

The show will air live April 29 from the MGM Grand Garden Area in Las Vegas on NBC.

Next year's Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Area in Las Vegas once again, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The show, will take place 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The host, musical performers and nominees are yet to be announced.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards aired earlier this year on May 1. Kelly Clarkson hosted and Cardi B took the lead with a whopping 21 nominations in 18 categories. Drake made history and became the the most awarded artist in BBMAs history, while the Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and Madonna performed, among others.

The BBMA show is produced by DCP, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard.

See photos from last year's show above.

