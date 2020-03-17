Billboard Music Awards to Be Rescheduled

Kelly Clarkson was tapped to host the show, which was supposed to take place April 29 in Las Vegas.

The Billboard Music Awards is being postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The show was set to air live from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29, on NBC. On March 15, the CDC recommended that all gatherings involving 50 people or more be called off for the next eight weeks, while President Donald Trump on the following day said gatherings of more than 10 people should be avoided.

In a statement, NBC and Dick Clark Productions, which produces the awards show, said: "In accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff — we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards. For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year. DCP and NBC will announce a new date and venue for the show in the near future."

It was also announced Tuesday that Telemundo and Billboard are postponing the Billboard Latin Music Awards, previously scheduled to air live April 23 from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The LatinFest+ conference, which was scheduled for April 20-23, at the Venetian, will also be postponed.

The news follows the cancellation or postponement of major events including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV, CinemaCon, professional sports and more, as many companies ask their staffers to work from home or limit face-to-face business meetings and unnecessary travel and cities like New York and Los Angeles order the closures of movie theaters, nightclubs, bars and other venues.

And these are not the only awards show being impacted. Earlier this month, Canada's music-centric Juno Awards were canceled, as was the GLAAD Media Awards in New York and the Razzie Awards in Los Angeles while the Kids' Choice Awards (Los Angeles), iHeartRadio Music Awards (Los Angeles) and the ACM Awards (Las Vegas) were postponed.

Kelly Clarkson was tapped to return as host of the 2020 BBMAs, while Garth Brooks has been tapped to receive the Icon Award and take the stage for a performance. The nominees have not yet been announced.

The BBMAs is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent with The Hollywood Reporter.