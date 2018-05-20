Billboard Music Awards: Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Share Stage for "Fall In Line"

Aguilera and Lovato performed the television debut of their song at Sunday night's award show.

Powerhouse divas Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato shared the stage for the first live performance of their feminist anthem “Fall In Line” at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards. The empowering track debuted on Wednesday to rave reviews.

Surrounded by dancers dressed as soldiers, Aguilera started off her soulful vocal wearing a shiny back trenchcoat. Lovato then in appeared behind the blonde icon to deliver her verse.

The two then served a wailing match for the ages, closing the performance in front of imagery of children laying in the grass, only to be swept up by ominous soldier figures.

Watch the performance below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.