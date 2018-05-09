Billboard Music Awards: Jennifer Lopez Added to Performance Roster

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, John Legend and others are also set to perform.

Jennifer Lopez will be performing at this year's Billboard Music Awards.

J.Lo shared the news when she stopped by the Today show Wednesday morning (May 9) amid chatting with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about the Met Gala, Season 2 of her show World of Dance, and her new single "El Anillo." She quickly took to Twitter following her Today appearance to share her excitement.

I'm so excited to perform at the @BBMAs! Going to be

LIVE 05.20 on NBC. #JLO_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/xtxc1aaZwd — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 9, 2018

Lopez premiered "El Anillo" at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 26, where she delivered a show-stopping performance in a goddess-like headdress and bejeweled bodysuit. She last performed on the Billboard Music Awards in 2014, when she also received the Icon Award.

Along with J.Lo, this year's star-studded roster of BBMAs performers includes Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson (who is also hosting the show), John Legend, Dua Lipa, BTS and this year's Icon Award recipient, Janet Jackson. Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato also just announced that they'll team up for a performance of their new collaboration "Fall In Line," which will mark the world premiere of the song.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.