Billboard Music Awards: John Legend and Kelly Clarkson to Perform

It’s just a couple of weeks before the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and now, a new crop of performers have been announced: John Legend and Kelly Clarkson will take to the stage during the event on May 20.

Clarkson will serve double duty during the BBMAs, since she was previously announced as this year’s host. Throughout her extensive recording career, the star has accumulated 27 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with 11 of them breaking the top 10 and three tracks making it to No. 1 ("Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," "My Life Would Suck Without You," and her debut single "A Moment Like This").

Legend will make his return to the BBMAs stage, after joining Florida Georgia Line at last year’s ceremony for a performance of "Surefire." The 39-year-old singer has also racked up his share of Billboard Hot 100 hits, with 15 charting singles to date. He previously made it to No. 1 with the ballad "All of Me," which also won him the top radio song and top streaming song awards at the 2015 ceremony.

Clarkson and Legend join Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Dua Lipa as performers for the BBMAs, which will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.