Billboard Music Awards: Kelly Clarkson Shows Off a 'Whole Lotta Woman' in Confident Performance

Former 'American Idol' judge Simon Cowell introduced the performance.

Kelly Clarkson took a break from her hosting duties at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night to remind the packed auditorium of her own vocal powerhouse.

"You ain't know? Texas women do it bigger," the 36-year-old belted, kicking off a rousing rendition of "Whole Lotta Woman," the female-empowering ballad off her 2017 album The Meaning of Life that finds the singer comparing herself to a "warm biscuit" and "pot full of grits." Clarkson lived up to her initial promise as the performance only grew bigger and better, with the OG American Idol champ showing off her full vocal range while strutting the stage in a shimmery, gold fringe dress and high-heeled booties.

Even the famously hard-to-please Simon Cowell, once Clarkson's own Idol judge, gave his compliments. "Fantastic, I'm very proud of you," Cowell offered, taking the stage as a presenter following her performance.

A Billboard chart presence for more than 15 years, Clarkson has notched 27 entries on the Hot 100, three of which reached No. 1 ("A Moment Like This," "My Life Would Suck Without You" and "Stronger [What Doesn't Kill You]"). Last November, she received the Powerhouse prize at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, and is currently in her first season as a coach on NBC's The Voice.

Clarkson followed up a star-packed night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas that saw Khalid and Normani, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato, Icon Award winner Janet Jackson and more take the stage. Earlier in the evening, she graced the crowd with a jaw-dropping medley of Billboard hits including Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN."

Watch a clip of Clarkson's confidence-boosting "Whole Lotta Woman" performance below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.