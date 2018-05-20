Billboard Music Awards: Macklemore and Kesha Re-Create Their "Good Old Days" Music Video

The performance marked the second time the pair has sung the song on television.

Macklemore and Kesha teamed up to perform their sentimental collab “Good Old Days” at Sunday night's (May 20) Billboard Music Awards. The pair took the stage at the Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, just down the Las Vegas Strip from the the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Sporting a flowing, hippe-inspired gown, Kesha kicked off the performance in front of a van, recreating a scene from the song's music video. Macklemore joined in, wearing a bedazzled black shirt and a green bandana.

The song, from Macklemore's 2017 solo album Gemini, peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March. This performance marks the second televised rendition of the collab after they appeared together on Ellen last year.

The duo will join forces for a summer tour, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore, kicking off June 6 in Phoenix. Proceeds from the tour are being used for good, too: $1 from every ticket sold will be donated, with Kesha donating her proceeds to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and Macklemore donating his to PLUS 1, which advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Watch the performance below.

