Billboard Music Awards: Salt-N-Pepa Brings the '90s Back With Fun-Filled Medley

On Sunday night, famed '90s hip-hop trio Salt-N-Pepa turned back the hands of time with a scintillating medley of their greatest hits at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

After watching revered music veterans Janet Jackson and Jennifer Lopez exude flashes of brilliance during their respective sets, Salt-N-Pepa -- penciled in as the night's closers -- quashed any questions of rust with their robust performance. To commemorate their 30th anniversary since becoming the first female rap act to hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 40 with "Push It," the prolific tandem kicked things off with their 1993 single "Shoop."

With a troupe of dancers in tow, Salt-N-Pepa doused the stage with their sizzling lyrics. Shortly after, to the crowd's delight, they segued into their lustful tune "Let's Talk About Sex." Without any hesitation, Salt took the reins and buoyantly rapped her verse to the 1990 Blacks' Magic standout. Before allowing the shirtless male dancers to pounce on them during their hot and heavy record, Dj Spinderella shifted the mood and delved into the group's renowned hit "Push It."

As the group feverishly bounced around on stage to "Push It," the crowd roared in jubilation, reciting each and every word to the hip-hop classic. Before they wrapped things up, Salt-N-Pepa recruited En Vogue for their final song "Whatta Man," making their 30-year anniversary that much more eventful.

Check out Salt-N-Pepa's BBMAs performance below.

