Billboard Music Awards and Uber Partner for Women Behind the Music Stories

Throughout Sunday night's broadcast, Ciara, Tayla Parx, Audra Mae and producer/songwriter Alex Hope will share stories on how they ultimately ended up on the Billboard Music Awards stage.

The Billboard Music Awards and Uber are coming together to celebrate women.

"We're thrilled to partner with the BBMAs and Ciara for this incredible night in music, and to help create opportunities for women in all roles in the music industry to share their beautiful voices,” Bozoma Saint John, Uber's Chief Brand Officer, said.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards air May 20th on NBC at 5PM PT.

