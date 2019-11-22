Billie Eilish Asks Kids Where They Go When They Fall Asleep

Inspired by her album 'When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?,' the singer spoke to young kids about their nighttime routines and dreams on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Billie Eilish asks her fans where people go while sleeping on her album When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, the singer took the question literally and asked young kids their thoughts on the matter.

While visiting a young boy in a bedroom setting, Eilish asked, "When we fall asleep, where do you think we go?"

The boy said that "you can pretty much go anywhere" and listed off the desert, India, the old west and "the mummy times" as possible places to be while dreaming.

The singer asked another boy where he thought his parents go when they sleep. "They just stay in their bed and sometimes when they just want to take off their pajama shirts they just," he said before he let out a sigh and pretended to take his shirt off.

A young girl admitted that she dreams about attacking zombies. "I kicked their butts," she told Eilish. She also shared that she says a prayer in Spanish each night before she goes to bed.

"So right after that you go and fight zombies, after your Spanish prayer," Eilish said after the girl demonstrated her prayer.

The first boy returned to the segment to share that he doesn't eat food in his dreams, but then he changed his mind and said he eats candy. "Only in my dreams I eat candy," he said. "Sweet, chocolate candy."

Another boy shared that the best way to get ready for bed is to read a story, though he admitted that he prefers scary stories about Pennywise the clown.

After Eilish asked if he has dreams about the clown, the boy said that he has seen the clown in real life. "I brought him here," he said. "He's on top of your head. He's sitting on your head and eating candy and he's eating a cat and he's eating a dog and a duck and a fox and a person."

The boy continued to list off things Pennywise was eating and he told Eilish, "And he's eating you." The singer responded, "You're a weird little dude."

