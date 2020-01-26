Grammys: Billie Eilish Becomes Youngest Record of the Year Winner Ever

The 18-year-old swept the big four categories of album, record and song of the year and best new artist.

Billie Eilish capped her evening of Grammys 2020 dominance by winning record of the year for "Bad Guy," becoming the youngest winner ever in the top category, at the age of 18.

The first-time contender swept the top four categories of album, record and song of the year and best new artist, winning a total of five of the six awards for which she was nominated. Eilish is also the youngest person to be nominated for the top four awards.

Eilish, making her fourth trip to the podium during the CBS telecast, had seemingly run out of things to say by the end of the show, offering just a couple of words alongside her brother and producer Finneas.

The winning track beat out fellow nominees Bon Iver ("Hey, Ma"); Ariana Grande ("7 Rings"); H.E.R. ("Hard Place"); Khalid ("Talk"); Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus ("Old Town Road"); Lizzo ("Truth Hurts"); and Post Malone & Swae Lee ("Sunflower").

The record for youngest record of the year winner was previously shared by Kimbra and Sam Smith who were 22 when they won as the featured artist on Gotye's "Somebody That I Used to Know" in 2012 and as the lead artist on "Stay With Me" in 2014.

Eilish and Lizzo were both nominated in the big four categories of record, album and song of the year and best new artist, the first time two artists have been nominated for all four awards.

"Bad Guy" was Eilish's first career No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.