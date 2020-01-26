Billie Eilish Elevates Her Neon in Gucci at Grammys

Eilish brought her gender-neutral style to the Grammys with a neon green, crystal-embellished Gucci bowling shirt and jogging pants.

Streetwear queen Billie Eilish brought her signature shade of neon green to the Grammys red carpet on Sunday. The "Bad Guy" singer donned a designer version of her go-to oversized top and trousers combo — no surprise there.

The 18-year-old is not only setting records at the show (as the youngest nominated in the big four categories), but she is also making an impact on the red carpet with her well-established, gender-less sense of style that defies old-fashioned and overly feminine norms.

At the Grammys, Eilish was head-to-toe in custom, crystal-embroidered Gucci with GG logoed jogging pants and a matching baggy bowling shirt, worn over a lime green turtleneck with puffed sleeves. She added emerald leather Flashtrek sneakers that were embellished with green crystals. The singer accessorized with GG logoed fingerless gloves, dark micro sunglasses with rainbow lenses, gold Gucci earrings (one of which featured a gold lion head) and a black satin face mask tucked under her chin. As if it was too subtle, even her nails were printed with Gucci's logos, and her roots were freshly dyed in her bold hue. "A couple weeks ago I was like, I gotta do it," she said on the red carpet of the nails.

"They are sick. Look at this glamour," Eilish said. "I got to give credit to all the people I grew up admiring." She counted Tyler the Creator, Rihanna and Kanye West as her style icons. Brother Finneas O'Connell added, "She has the best sense of style of anyone I’ve ever met."

At Spotify's Best New Artist Party on Thursday, Eilish also donned neon green to match her hair, wearing Gucci sunnies, Jordan 4 Retro Flyknit Volt sneakers and trousers, and a coat and top by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli (who created Lady Gaga's famous flamingo feather dress in Venice).

Eilish upped her game this week in designer duds, having sported Louis Vuitton knock-offs by Imran Potato in the past, including at Coachella 2019. Less than one year later, she has the top fashion houses in the world designing to fit her cool-girl tastes.

That's not to say the star doesn't doubt her sartorial statements. Eilish said onstage at the Spotify event, "I came out here like I was too cool and now I feel so fake. … That ain’t me. I look extra as fuck. This outfit is stupid." Well, it certainly set Eilish apart from the crowd.

Her stylist Samantha Burkhart, meanwhile, endured a "logistics crisis" this week because, on Friday, she's held fittings for Eilish's 24 dancers and Rosalía's 29 dancers for their Grammys performance looks, according to WWD.

Eilish is up for six awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards.