Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Chicks Set to Perform During Democratic National Convention

Leon Bridges, Common, Billy Porter, Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills are all set to perform at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Billie Eilish, Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, John Legend and Billy Porter are just a few of the A-listers who will perform during next week's Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

The lineup for the 2020 DNC — announced Friday morning — will include a wide variety of artists gathering, virtually, of course, to celebrate the nomination of presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Joe Biden and his VP pick, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The musical acts will perform across all four nights of the Aug. 17-20 event, with Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and rock veteran Stephen Stills on the roster as well. "In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions," said 2020 DNC program executive Stephanie Cutter in a statement.

"It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president. These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

The artists are expected to perform everything from the National Anthem to American classics and new songs, with Monday night kicking off with a performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" by a 57-member youth choir made up of members from across the country, with each member representing one of the 57 states and territories from across the nation.

Convention programming will air from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET each night, with a roster of national leaders (Sen Amy Klobuchar, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms), advocates and public figures.

Click here for the official livestream and here to see the full convention schedule. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention was postponed from an earlier summer date to mid-August, with the performers expected to dial-in remotely and Biden accepting the nomination on Thursday from his home in Delaware.

This story first appeared on billboard.com