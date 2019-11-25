Billie Eilish Named Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Previous Woman of the Year honorees include Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Without a doubt, 2019 has been Billie Eilish's biggest year yet — and she has one more accomplishment to earn before her 18th birthday next month: Eilish will be named 2019 Woman of the Year at Billboard's Women in Music event on Dec. 12.

“Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist,” says Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director. “Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today’s society has quickly allowed Eilish to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude."

Back in August, the young hitmaker — the youngest artist ever named Billboard's Woman of the Year — managed to dethrone the longest-running No. 1 hit in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 (19-week leader "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) when "Bad Guy" crowned the chart. Her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? debuted atop the Billboard 200 in April, making her the first artist born this century to have a No. 1 album on the chart.

Furthermore, Eilish was recently announced as the first solo woman to notch four different top 10 hits on the Alternative Songs airplay chart (dated Nov. 23), with "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" peaking at No. 6, followed by "Bad Guy" and "Bury a Friend" at No. 1 for separate two-week streaks and "You Should See Me in a Crown" at No. 7.

At the Dec. 12 event, Eilish will be joined by Taylor Swift, who will be named Billboard's inaugural Woman of the Decade, as well as Alanis Morissette (Icon), Nicki Minaj (Game Changer), Brandi Carlile (Trailblazer) and Roc Nation COO Desiree Perez. Last year's Rising Star honoree Hayley Kiyoko will host the 14th annual event.

And the party's far from over for Eilish, who scored six 2020 Grammy nominations this week, securing nods in all of the Big Four categories: record of the year ("Bad Guy"), album of the year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), song of the year ("Bad Guy") and best new artist.

Eilish joins the ranks of previous Woman of the Year honorees Ariana Grande (2018), Selena Gomez (2017), Madonna (2016), Lady Gaga (2015), Swift (2011 & 2014) and more.

Fans can see Eilish get her crown (well, award) during the Billboard Women in Music event, streamed live from the Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 12 via YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 9 p.m. ET.

