American Music Awards: Billie Eilish Makes Awards Show Performance Debut With "All the Good Girls Go to Hell"

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may have brought a steamy "Señorita" performance to the AMAs stage Sunday night, but they weren't the only ones to bring the heat.

With a fiery backdrop and wearing an oversized black shirt with rhinestone flames, Billie Eilish made her awards show debut performance with her hit "All The Good Girls Go to Hell."

Tyler the Creator introduced the now 18-year-old singer saying that his album Igor topped charts until a "17-year-old girl who dressed like a quarterback decided to change that."

Eilish's performance saw the singer dancing in front of flames, jamming with the on-stage band and spinning and stomping on the Microsoft Theater stage. Eilish was up for a total of six awards at the 2019 AMAs including favorite music video, favorite social artist and favorite pop/rock female artist.

She already took home the award for favorite alternative artist, beating out Imagine Dragons and Panic! At The Disco. After performing, she picked up her second award for new artist of the year, besting Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Ella Mai.

