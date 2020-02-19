Brit Awards: Billie Eilish Performs James Bond Theme Song "No Time to Die"

The 18-year-old singer, along with her brother Finneas, paired up for the somber tune alongside an orchestra.

Days after releasing her moody James Bond theme No Time to Die, Billie Eilish performed the record for the first time live at the 2020 Brit Awards on Tuesday.

Eilish, along with her brother Finneas, paired up for the somber tune alongside an orchestra. With Finneas dressed to the nines playing the piano, Eilish flourished, as she performed sitting on a stool.

The Grammy-dominating tandem of Finneas and Eilish will lead the charge for the 25th installment of the revered Bond franchise with their newest concoction. In a recent interview with BBC Breakfast in London, they spoke about how No Time to Die came to fruition. "I remember at the beginning of last year we kind of told our whole team, 'Hey, if any Bond things come up, we want to be involved if we can possibly be,'" Eilish spilled. "'Whatever we have to do we will do.'"

Echoed Finneas: "We really did not take the opportunity lightly, and we really just tried to work as hard as we could to prove ourselves worthy of that. We really wanted to make something that didn't feel like we were trying to copy other great songs, so it was really helpful to listen to these songs."

