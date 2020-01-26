Grammys: Billie Eilish Makes History With Album of the Year Win

At 18, the "Bad Guy" singer becomes the youngest category winner in show history. "We didn't write a speech for this because we didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We didn't think it would win anything, ever," said her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

Billie Eilish continued her Grammys streak when she took home one of the final awards at the end of Sunday night's show: The "Bad Guy" singer won best album of the year for WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?.

At age 18, Eilish makes history with her win, becoming the youngest album of the year winner in Grammy history. (Taylor Swift was 20 when she won a decade ago for Fearless.)

"Please, sit down. Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?" Eilish said while accepting the award with her brother, songwriter and producer Finneas O'Connell. She then added, "I'm not going to waste your time, I'm really not. I love you. Thank you for this."

O'Connell then went on to explain, "We didn't write a speech for this because we didn't make this album to win a Grammy. We didn't think it would win anything, ever. We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being the bad guy — whatever that means. And we stand up here confused and grateful."

Minutes later, Eilish and O'Connell were then called back to the stage to accept their fourth top prize win: best song for "Bad Guy" — where the surprised pair simply said, "Thank you," between laughs. Those wins follow Eilish's prizes for song of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album, the latter during the non-televised portion of the ceremony.

For best album, Eilish beat out fellow category nominees Bon Iver (I,I), Lana Del Rey (Norman F***ing Rockwell), Ariana Grande (thank u, next), H.E.R. (I Used To Know Her), Lil Nas X (7), Lizzo (Cuz I Love You) and Vampire Weekend (Father Of The Bride). Going into the night, Eilish, Del Ray, Grande and Vampire Weekend were projected to have the best chances of winning.

Eilish, a first-time nominee, set a record as the youngest nominee in Grammy history to receive nominations in all four general field categories (record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist). When We All Fall Asleep becomes the first debut album to win album of the year since Norah Jones' Come Away With Me in 2002.

Lizzo was also nominated in all four general field categories, marking the first time two artists were nominated in both areas. Eilish, Lizzo and Lil Nas X were all first-time nominees.

When We Fall Asleep was also the only album of the year nominee to earn a nod for best engineered recording, non-classical — which Eilish won, along with Rob Kinelski, O'Connell and John Greenham.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards aired on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.