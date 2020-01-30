Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" Sees 80 Percent Streaming Boost After 2020 Grammys

Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and more performers also saw bumps.

Artists ranging from Camila Cabello and Tyler, the Creator to Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X brought home big streaming gains in the wake of their performances on the 2020 Grammy Awards.

According to initial reports to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the performed songs (including original and popularized versions of songs covered, but not including brand-new-to-market tracks) earned 21.8 million on-demand streams in the U.S. (audio and video combined) on Jan. 27 (the day after the Jan. 26 Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS), up from 17.29 million the day before. That’s a rise of 26 percent.

Some of the significant gaining songs performed on the show include: Cabello’s “First Man” (1.31 million on-demand streams; up 750 percent from 154,000 the day before), Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” (2.18 million; up 65 percent from 1.32 million), Lil Nas X’s “Rodeo” (814,000; up 154 percent from 320,000), Jonas Brothers’ “What a Man Gotta Do” (1.42 million; up 19 percent from 1.19 million), Tyler, the Creator’s “Earfquake” (1.17 million; up 43 percent from 819,000), Alicia Keys’ “Underdog” (420,000; up 95 percent from 216,000) and Lizzo​’s “Cuz I Love You” (420,000; up 51 percent from 278,000).

Eilish and her brother Finneas were the big winners at the show, taking home five Grammys each. (Finneas produced and co-wrote the bulk of Eilish’s album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which took home the album of the year trophy.) In total, Eilish’s overall catalog of songs got a streaming boost of 53 percent on Jan. 27 (with 30.12 million streams, versus 19.71 million on the day previous). Eilish’s record of the year and song of the year winner, “Bad Guy,” nabbed an 80 percent streaming increase on Jan. 27, collecting 6.19 million clicks that day, as compared to 3.44 million the day before.

This story was originally published by Billboard.