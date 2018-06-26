Billie Piper, Penelope Wilton Join Sally Hawkins in 'Eternal Beauty'

The film, now in production, marks rising star Craig Roberts' second turn as director.

Rising multi-hyphenate Craig Roberts has beefed up the British cast for his upcoming second feature, Eternal Beauty, now in production in Wales.

Alongside the already announced – and new Oscar nominee – Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water, Paddington), Billie Piper (Yerma, Doctor Who), Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey), Alice Lowe (Prevenge, Sightseers) and David Thewlis (Fargo, Wonder Woman) have also joined the film.

Other cast members include Bob Pugh (Master and Commander), Rob Aramayo (Game of Thrones), Morfydd Clark (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Paul Hilton (Lady Macbeth).

Roberts’ second directorial feature after 2015’s BAFTA-nominated Just Jim, Eternal Beauty will tell the story of Jane (Hawkins) who, after being dumped at the altar, has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences.

Written and directed by Roberts and produced by Adrian Bate of Cliff Edge Pictures, the executive producers are Mary Burke (BFI), Adam Partridge (Ffilm Cymru Wales), Pip Broughton (Cliff Edge), Meroë Candy (Wellcome), Paul Higgins (Dragon). The film is financed by; the BFI (awarding funds from the National Lottery), Ffilm Cymru Wales, Welsh Government and Wellcome. The director of photography is Kit Fraser (Under The Shadow), with the shoot set to take five weeks in and around Cardiff, Newport and Port Talbot.

Bankside Films reps foreign sales rights for the film, while Endeavour Content and Bankside Films co-represent domestic sales rights.

Alongside his second stint as director, Roberts is also set to star in the upcoming J.R.R. Tolkien biopic Tolkien.