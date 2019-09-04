Billy Crystal to Direct Tiffany Haddish in Comedy 'Here Today'

The actor will also star in the feature he co-wrote with fellow 'SNL' alum Alan Zweibel.

Billy Crystal will direct and co-star with Tiffany Haddish in comedy Here Today.

Astute Films is behind the feature that follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Berns (Crystal), who, while slowly but surely losing his grip on reality befriends a talented young New York street singer Emma Paige (Haddish). Together, they form an unlikely — yet hilarious and touching — friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

Crystal co-wrote the screenplay with Saturday Night Live alum and Emmy-award winner Alan Zweibel, based on the latter's short story The Prize.

Crystal, Haddish and Zweibel will also produce, along with Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telson. Executive producers are Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte and Samantha Sprecher.

Said Crystal, "To write this with Alan was a joy, and to have Tiffany as my co-star is fantastic. The generational differences in our comedy will be great to play with. She’s explosively funny and genuinely human at the same time. Excited to explore all our possibilities together."

"Billy and Tiffany share an incredible ability to bring warmth and intelligence to their humor," said Astute Films president Fred Bernstein. "Astute is thrilled to bring such iconic comedic talents together onto one screen. Their timeless humor will bring genuine laughter to a film that will resonate with audiences worldwide, and bridge the gaps among all age groups."

Rocket Science is handling international sales on the highly anticipated feature. CAA is handling U.S. rights.

Crystal, who was last seen in Tribeca title Standing Up, Falling Down, is repped by CAA, MBST and Sol Rosenthal.

Haddish will next be seen opposite Rose Brynne and Salma Hayek in Paramount's Like a Boss. She is repped by UTA, Artists First and Ziffren.