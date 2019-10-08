Billy Dee Williams Remembers Classmate Diahann Carroll: "She Was Like Sunshine"

Her 'Dynasty' co-star (and high school classmate) remembers the groundbreaking actress, who died at age 84 on Oct. 4: "She was like the Pied Piper, with all these people behind her. She had that kind of energy."

We went to high school together [the Music and Art High School in New York]. I remember my freshman year, walking through the school corridors and seeing this beautiful young girl. She was like the Pied Piper, with all these people behind her. She had that kind of energy, like sunshine.

I didn’t get to know her until years later, when I played her husband on Dynasty, and we had a wonderful relationship. She was formidable, she was funny, she could match wits with just about anyone.

When my daughter texted me and told me she was gone, I found myself weeping. I didn’t think it would touch me that much but it really did. We had a real connection.

