Billy Eichner to Star in Rom-Com for Universal, Judd Apatow

'The Muppets' helmer Nick Stoller will direct from a script he co-wrote with Eichner.

Comedian Billy Eichner will star in a romantic comedy from Universal that has Judd Apatow attached to produce.

The untitled project follows two men with commitment problems attempting a relationship. Eichner co-wrote the movie with Nick Stoller, who will direct.

The movie co-production under Stoller’s Global Solutions banner and Apatow’s Apatow Productions banner.

Apatow is currently working with Universal on another comedian-fronted feature, a semi-autobiographical comedy from Pete Davidson.

Eichner currently stars in the Stoller-created Netflix series Friends From College that recently debuted its second season. His other credits include series Difficult People and American Horror Story, as well as Emmy-nominated short form series Billy on the Street. He is represented by UTA, 3 Arts and Ziffren Brittenham.

Stoller, whose feature directing credits The Muppets, Get Him to the Greek and Neighbors, is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.