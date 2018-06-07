Billy Hallock Named Managing Director of ICM's Royce Carlton Speakers Agency (Exclusive)

Hallock, who hails from Keppler Speakers Bureau, will manage the division's day-to-day operations.

ICM Partners has hired Billy Hallock as managing director of its Royce Carlton speakers division, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

"We are thrilled to welcome Billy into Royce Carlton," Jonathan Perelman, who oversees Royce Carlton for parent company ICM, said Thursday in a statement. "As a highly accomplished agent in the industry, he will lead this organization with distinction. This hire is designed to position Royce Carlton for long-term growth."

ICM acquired Royce Carlton in October. Hallock hails from Keppler Speakers Bureau, where he was a senior agent for 14 years. Fellow Keppler agent Lindsay Samakow joined Royce Carlton in November.

"I have long admired the exceptional reputation of Royce Carlton as it is known within the industry and I look forward to working closely with the management of the ageny to build upon their tremendous legacy," said Hallock, who will take over the division's day-to-day management. "The opportunity to work with and tap into the tremendous culture of ICM Partners made this a true dream job for me."