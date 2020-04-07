Billy Porter, Andy Cohen, Cynthia Erivo Join Virtual Passover Seder for Charity

The online event, raising money for the CDC's emergency response fund, begins at 8 p.m. EST on April 11.

In order to raise money for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's emergency response fund, a number of entertainers including Billy Porter, Andy Cohen and Cynthia Erivo are gathering for a virtual passover seder to be streamed online.

Through music and comedy, the event will tell the original story of Exodus.

Ben Platt, Fran Drescher, Debra Messing, Jason Alexander and Finn Wolfhard will also be joining the seder on Saturday, which will premiere exclusively on YouTube and be free to watch.

"In a time of confinement and uncertainty, a rag-tag team of Jews and non-Jewish Passover enthusiasts felt it was more important than ever to channel creative energies and gather community," said head writer Alex Edelman in a statement.

He continued, "we’re thrilled to be reinterpreting the timeless story of liberation and renewal while raising money for those on the front lines enduring — and fighting — an actual plague."

The Passover Seder begins at 8 p.m. ET on April 11 and can be viewed via Buzzfeed's Tasty YouTube channel or the website for Saturday Night Seder.