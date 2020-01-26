Billy Porter Brings Disco Star Style to the Grammys With 70,00 Crystals, Remote-Control Veil

The actor and “Love Yourself” singer, a presenter, dazzled in a "disco fantasy jumpsuit" by Baja East and over 70,000 crystals.

A presenter at the 62nd Grammy Awards, the Pose star and “Love Yourself“ singer (styled by Sam Ratelle) continued his ode to disco, a nod to his continuing pursuit of a music career, in a "bright blue disco fantasy jumpsuit," according to Ratelle, by Baja East creative director Scott Sudenberg embellished with crystal fringe with a matching cropped jacket.

The look (including Alexis Bittar jewelry, a Judith Leiber handbag with hand-cut crystal and crystal fringe, and custom Coach boots encrusted with over 9,000 crystals) boasts over 70,000 Preciosa crystals.

Demonstrating his love for drama, Porter topped his look off with a remote-controled Preciosa crystal fringe veil that retracts at the push of a button with Smooth technolog into a matcing custom bucket hat by Sarah Sokol Millinery in collaboration with Baja East. (Ratelle held the clicker on the carpet). The hat was inspired by Billie Eilish's Burberry bonnet at the AMAs, Ratelle explained on the red carpet, although Porter did not want the fringe to cover his face.

At the 77th Golden Globes, Porter wore a white feather-bedecked tuxedo look embellished with some 4,000 Swarovski crystals, accessorized with over $2 million-worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds, including an $11,000 diamond pinky ring in the shape of a disco ball, as an ode to his new “disco era."

While co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the Pose star rang in 2020 in riffs on the tuxedo with disco vibes. His performance look that evening included a heavily embellished moto-punk jacket designed by New York-based fashion label The Blonds that weighed about 25 pounds, along with a metallic cummerbund and glittery gold Giuseppse Zanotti ankle boots. Another ensemble was a glittery suit from Michael Kors’ ‘70s, Studio 54-inspired fall 2019 runway collection.

“Billy loves to feel sparkly and have that light shine back into the audience,” Ratelle told THR at the time. “And it goes with the theme of him wanting to revive disco style and what that mens in today’s age."

At the Emmys last September, Porter also donned a custom Michael Kors Collection suit, inspired by the 2020 resort collection, embellished with 130,000 crystals. It, too, played into the music theme.

“He’s such a fan of the disco era and people like Sylvester,” Ratelle told THR exclusively prior to that awards show. “Now that he’s jump-starting his music career again, after having the number one single ‘Love Yourself,’ we’re heading in that direction. … It was something we want to roll with, keeping this disco theme going [that started with his 50th birthday party theme in September] and what that means for now. What does a disco star look like in today’s age?”