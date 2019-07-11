Billy Porter Exits WME for CAA (Exclusive)

The Tony winner's performance as Pray Tell on FX's 'Pose' is nominated for a TCA Award.

Billy Porter has signed with CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He was previously with WME.

As the emcee Pray Tell on FX's Pose, which received an early third season renewal last month, Porter currently is nominated for the TCA Awards' Individual Achievement in Drama alongside Amy Adams (HBO's Sharp Objects), Patricia Arquette (Showtime's Escape at Dannemora), Christine Baranski (CBS All Access' The Good Fight), Jodie Comer (BBC America's Killing Eve) and Michelle Williams (FX's Fosse/Verdon). He previously has been nominated at the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards for the role.

In 2013, Porter swept the Tonys, Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards for his leading role as Lola in Kinky Boots. He also shared the Grammy for best musical theater album as one of two principal soloists in the musical.

Before his status as a TV star and most recently red carpet head-turner, Porter was a veteran of the stage. His Broadway credits include 2016's Shuffle Along, or, the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed and the 1994 revival of Grease, in which he played Teen Angel. In 2008, he won a NAACP Theatre Award for his direction of Once on This Island at UCLA's Reprise Theatre Company, and in 2005 he was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for his autobiographical one-man show Ghetto Superstar. Porter also penned the play While I Yet Live, which premiered off-Broadway in 2014 at The Duke.

In 2017, GLAAD honored him with the Vito Russo Award for his work in promoting LGBT rights and equality. Porter also will be part of the 2020 class inducted into the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame. His other screen credits include FX's American Horror Story: Apocalypse and Paramount's upcoming Tiffany Haddish-Rose Byrne-Salma Hayek comedy Limited Partners, which is due out in January.

No stranger to recording music, Porter in June released a rare pop single, "Love Yourself," for Pride Month.

He continues to be managed by Bill Butler and Michelle Kittrell at Industry Entertainment.