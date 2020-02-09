Billy Porter Stuns in Giles Deacon Gold Feather Ensemble at Oscars

The 'Pose' star again chose to pass on the pants, donning fiery Giles Deacon couture to the Oscars.

Billy Porter has done it again. The Pose actor and Grammy winner managed to follow up his look from last year's Oscars, when he wore a tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano, with another fiery outfit.

On Sunday for the 2020 Oscars, Porter stepped out in a "Cupola gown," custom-made by Giles Deacon couture. The Phoenix ensemble included a 24-karat gold feathered top and artistic orange printed skirt. Porter's stylist Sam Ratelle added Jimmy Choo boots in gold metallic with a custom platform, a custom handbag by Judith Leiber Couture, Atelier Swarovski gems (including a bracelet with 47 carats of rose quartz) and even embellished glasses by Dita and Mercura NYC.

Last year he shocked on the red carpet in his Oscars dress and followed up the sartorial statement this awards season with several high-voltage looks that took on fashion's gender binary. "My goal was to start a conversation," he has told THR of the 2019 gown. Indeed he did.

At the 2019 Emmys, Porter shined in a Michael Kors suit with a casual 130,000 crystals and $55,000 of diamonds. "This is pretty striking in a different way that just exudes class," Ratelle told THR.

At the 2020 Globes, the pair wowed with a white feathered tuxedo featuring 4,000 crystals and $2 million of diamonds, including a 40-carat Tiffany & Co. necklace. Designer Alex Vinash and team took 465 hours to craft the ensemble.

Then for the Grammys this year, he debuted the meme-able remote-controlled hat. It was paired with a "disco fantasy jumpsuit" by Baja East and custom Coach boots encrusted with over 9,000 crystals.

Porter was the only actor to land on all of THR’s year-end fashion lists in December: Best Red Carpet Looks of the Decade, Best Fashion Looks of 2019, Wildest Fashion Looks of 2019, and Wildest Red Carpet Looks of the Decade. He also joined Lady Gaga and Cardi B in topping off Google's 2019 red carpet search report.

His fashion choices are significant in that they defy what is traditionally labeled as menswear and womenswear on the red carpet. "We want to keep challenging the notion of what it means to dress like a man or a woman," Ratelle has told THR.

Porter has explained that sometimes it means that certain designers don't want to work with him: "We really want to work with the people who understand our vision first. Some designers feel that's not their aesthetic [or] the conversation they're ready to have yet, but the world is ready to have it! I am proof positive that the conversation is necessary."

From The Blonds' gilded pharaoh look at the Met Gala to the pink-caped Randi Rahm suit for the 2019 Globes, Porter wins the fashion game every time.