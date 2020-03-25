Bindi Irwin Marries Chandler Powell In Ceremony With No Guests

The bride wrote on Instagram: "We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything."

Television personality and conservationist Bindi Irwin went ahead with her wedding and married Chandler Powell on Wednesday.

Irwin, 21, wrote on Instagram that she decided to host the ceremony without guests in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple lives in Australia, where only citizens, residents and immediate family members could enter the country as of March 20.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," Irwin wrote. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

They celebrated in the Australia Zoo gardens, with Irwin's mom helping her get ready. Her brother, Robert, walked her down the aisle. "Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!" she wrote.

The family lit a candle in honor of her father, wildlife expert and The Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, who died in 2006.

Irwin rose to fame by hosting the show Bindi, the Jungle Girl in 2007, followed by Bindi's Bootcamp in 2012. The next year, she starred as Nim in Return to Nim's Island.

She and Powell got engaged in July 2019 after meeting at the Australia Zoo six years prior. "I immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. Proposing in her very favorite place in the zoo, surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way to embark on this incredible new chapter in our lives," Powell wrote.

The couple added a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, named Piggy, to their family in December.

Irwin appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2015 and Celebrity Family Feud in 2017 against Chrissy Metz. The environmentalist was on Wild Times (Animal Planet) from 2018-2019 to discuss red pandas, koalas and kangaroos. Her family starred on the reality TV series Crikey! It's the Irwins last year.

The Irwins established the Wildlife Warriors foundation and she sells solid shampoo and conditioner to raise funds for animals.

Other Hollywood couples have postponed their nuptials during the coronavirus outbreak, including Emma Stone and Dave McCary. ICM Partners' head of literary department, Hrishi Desai, and his bride, Justine Roach, hosted their wedding via FaceTime on March 21.