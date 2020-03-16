'Birds of Prey,' 'The Gentlemen' Land Early VOD Release Dates

Warner Bros. and STX's decisions mark the latest in a series of early releases as studios attempt to recoup losses at the theater.

Warner Bros. and STX are following in the lead of other entertainment companies and releasing select titles to home entertainment early amid the coronavirus crisis.

Warner Bros.' Birds of Prey and STX's The Gentlemen will be available for purchase on March 24, a few weeks earlier than a typical VOD release, Fandango reported on Monday. At the earliest, films tend to release on VOD about 74 days after they first arrive in theaters; Birds of Prey will be releasing on VOD 46 days after its initial theatrical release date, while The Gentlemen will be releasing 60 days after. (Birds of Prey released originally in theaters on Feb. 7, and The Gentlemen on Jan. 24.)

The decision follows Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan's tweet about a decision by NBCUniversal on Monday to put its current slate of film on demand at the same time those films arrive in theaters not shut down by coronavirus. "I would not be opposed to putting Birds of Prey on VOD earlier," she tweeted. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Warner Bros. and STX for comment on the release date changes.

Studios are expediting films' journeys to home entertainment platforms as they attempt to recoup profits while cinemas shut down in major cities across the U.S. Most theaters nationwide, if not all, are expected to shutter this week. Cinemas are also closed in 32 or more markets and in another 15 territories overseas, and more countries are expected to order cinema closures soon.

In addition to NBCUniversal, whose titles Trolls World Tour, The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma will all be available to rent early, The Walt Disney Company announced on Friday that it would make Frozen 2 available three months early on Disney+. "Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 3,4687 people and killed 68 in the U.S. so far, led President Donald Trump on Monday to release a set of safety guidelines. Included in the guidelines were recommendations that individuals avoid groups of more than 10 people as well as restaurants, bars and non-essential travel.

Senior film writer Pamela McClintock contributed to this report.