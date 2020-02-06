'Birds of Prey' Launches Fashion and Beauty Collections; 'Joker'-Inspired $15.7K Watch Debuts

Fans of Netflix's 'To All the Boys' can also channel their inner Lara Jean Covey with limited-edition Korean skincare sets and scrunchies from Sephora.

Stars may have an entire glam squad and wardrobe department at their disposal while on set, but movie buffs don't need a full beauty and fashion team to channel their favorite big- and small-screen characters.

Here are the latest fashion and beauty launches inspired by cinematic heroines, from adornments taken straight from Birds of Prey to Korean skincare exclusives inspired by To All the Boys I've Loved Before and more.

Birds of Prey Releases High-Impact Hair and Nail Colors

To help comic book devotees channel Harley Quinn, Black Canary and Huntress, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) teamed with Los Angeles-based nail brand Orly and hair color brand Splat (the Warner Bros. film's official partner) on beauty exclusives inspired by the girl gang. Orly's limited-edition kit ($28) is comprised of three vegan lacquers in pink, yellow and glittery purple.

For those committed to transforming their tresses in honor of the edgy superheroines, Splat's DC Comics-approved hair kits ($11 each) are here to help. The cruelty-free and vegan brand has launched limited-edition Birds of Prey dye kits featuring semi-permanent hair color that lasts for about 30 washes, available in Lightening Bleach, Pink Fetish, Blue Envy, Crimson Obsession, Purple Desire, Midnight Amethyst and Midnight Indigo.

Costume Designer Erin Benach Unveils Official Birds of Prey Jewelry

Here's yet another way to follow in the fashionable footsteps of the crime-fighting crew — straight from their wardrobe creator. Birds of Prey costume designer Erin Benach released handmade replicas of Harley Quinn's accoutrements under her jewelry brand, Billie Valentine. The nine-piece collection is comprised of a chunky layered charm necklace ($218), the Bruce chain choker (available in gold and silver; $53 each), a trio of star earrings and an ear cuff ($61), D-ring drop chain pearl studs and gemstone cuffs ($64) and gold mallet and bat keychains ($38 each), to name a few.

RJ Watches Releases Joker-Inspired Luxe Timepiece

While the fate of Harley Quinn's beau may be up in the air until Birds of Prey's Feb. 7 release, luxury Swiss watchmaker RJ is immortalizing the star of Joker (up for several Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor and best director) in an exclusive watch as part of the RJ x Batman Villains collection. Priced at $15,700 and limited to 100 pieces worldwide, the Arraw chronograph includes three interchangeable straps in purple alligator, green alligator and black rubber colorways.

The watch's dial emulates the Joker's face with fine airbrushed detailing inspired by the Gotham villain's makeup, while the 45 mm case is laser-engraved with an "intentionally chaotic" motif and a portrait of the criminal mastermind on the back. Finishing touches include hands with ace-shaped tips, and the piece comes with exclusive deck of playing cards. It's available at Westime Beverly Hills.

Sephora Launches To All the Boys I've Loved Before Beauty Sets

Ahead of P.S. I Still Love You's Feb. 12 arrival on Netflix, the streaming giant is teaming with Sephora for a limited-edition skin, hair and makeup sets. Inspired by the popular trilogy-turned-movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before and its sequel, the exclusive seven-kit collection ($12 to $39) includes sequined scrunchies by Kitsch (a Lara Jean Covey must-have), a Glow Oil duo from Milk Makeup, watermelon skincare best-sellers from Glow Recipe, a shimmering cosmetics trio from Kaja and a dry shampoo and mini straightener brush from Amika.

Rounding out the range are Laneige lip masks — perfect for a Valentine's Day pucker. The kits are available online in all stores.

DC Comics and Love Your Melon Team on Charitable Beanies

In the spirit of its iconic superheroes, DC Comics is joining forces with charitable accessories brand Love Your Melon on logo-happy hats for a good cause. Priced from $40 for beanies to $55 for pom-pom-topped hats, the cozy knitwear line features the legendary logos of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and The Flash. Half of all proceeds will be donated to nonprofit organizations that support pediatric cancer patients and their families.