Birgit Nutter, Wife of 'Game of Thrones' Director David Nutter, Dies at 56

The cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

Birgit Nutter, the wife of Emmy-winning Game of Thrones director David Nutter, died July 24 at St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 56.

Born on Dec. 22, 1962, in Gotzis, Austria, Birgit came to America in the early 1980s to work as an au pair for a family in Florida, where she met her future husband. They married in May 1987.

In a statement from the director's GenreBend Productions, she was described as "always politically savvy, fun-loving and possessing an eternally 'glass-half-full' view of life … [her] passion was her family and her vast circle of friends, across the globe, whom she touched with her bluhende leben — her powerful soul."

In addition to her husband of 32 years, survivors include her daughter Zoe and son Ben.

A memorial was held on Aug. 3 at Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood Santa Monica.