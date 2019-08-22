Ewan McGregor, Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer Star in Mob Drama 'The Birthday Cake'

Lorraine Bracco, Ashley Benson and David Mazouz also appear in the feature directorial debut for producer and musician Jimmy Giannopoulos of Zoe Kravitz's band Lolawolf.

Shiloh Fernandez, Val Kilmer and Ewan McGregor have joined the mob crime drama The Birthday Cake, which marks the feature directorial debut for Jim Giannopoulos, a producer and musician with Zoe Kravitz's band Lolawolf.

The indie sees Fernandez play Giovanni, who reluctantly continues the family tradition of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle Angelo (Kilmer) on the 10th anniversary of his father's death. But Giovanni’s life changes that night after witnessing a murder and learning the truth about what happened to his father.

The film is based on an original story by Giannopoulos, who co-wrote the script with Fernandez and Diomedes Raul Bermudez. Lorraine Bracco, Ashley Benson and David Mazouz round out the indie's ensemble cast.

Giannopoulos, who has directed short films, is a veteran music producer for Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi and others. Sean Price Williams is the director of photography for The Birthday Cake.

Bermudez, Siena Oberman and Fernandez are producing the indie, which will shoot this fall in New York City. Jamin O’Brien and Jason Weinberg will executive produce.

Fernandez is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment, Kilmer is repped CAA and LINK Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein. Bracco is repped by Innovative Artists and One Entertainment, while Benson is repped by ICM.

Mazouz is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment and McGregor is repped UTA.