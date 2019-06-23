'Black and Blue' Trailer: Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson's Loyalties Are Tested in Cop Drama

Directed by Deon Taylor, the film also stars Frank Grillo and Mike Colter.

Sony Pictures dropped the first trailer for its gritty police drama Black and Blue during the BET Awards on Sunday night.

The film stars Naomie Harris as a police officer groomed to believe that she is not connected to the black community she serves. Her loyalties are tested when she witnesses corrupt officers murder a witness and after failing to kill her try desperately to track her down to retrieve the incriminating body cam footage. The corrupt cops link up with local gang members to start a city-wide search for Harris' character.

Tyrese Gibson plays a friend who reluctantly helps Harris to escape the corrupt police officers and gang members long enough for her release the body cam footage to the press and public.

Directed by Deon Taylor (The Intruder, Traffik) and written by Peter A. Dowling (Reasonable Doubt), Black and Blue co-stars Reid Scott, Mike Colter and Frank Grillo.

Distributed under Sony's Screen Gems imprint, the pic is set to hit theaters Oct. 25.