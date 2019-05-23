'Black-ish' Star Marcus Scribner Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

He's won two NAACP Image Awards for playing the awkward eldest son, Junior, on the ABC comedy.

Black-ish star Marcus Scribner has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He was previously with Gersh.

As the Johnson family's awkward eldest son, Andre Johnson Jr., he's won two NAACP Image Awards, first in 2016 for outstanding performance by a youth and then again earlier this year for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

In addition to the acclaimed ABC comedy, Scribner also is a series regular on animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, where he voices Bow. The third season will hit Netflix in August.

He made his acting debut at age 10 on a 2010 episode of Castle and subsequently guest-starred on New Girl, TBS' Wedding Band and Nickelodeon's Wendell and Vinnie. He also voiced Buck on Disney and Pixar's 2015 animated feature The Good Dinosaur.

Scribner continues to be represented by Artists First and Del Shaw.