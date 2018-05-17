'Black-ish' Actor Miles Brown to Star in Indie 'Emmett'

Rita Wilson and Nora Dunn will also star in the comedy from director Bridget Stokes.

Black-ish star Miles Brown will lead indie coming-of-age comedy Emmett.

Rita Wilson and Nora Dunn will also star in the feature that follows a 12-year-old genius (Brown) who teams up with his quirky SAT tutor to solve a crime and keep his family from splitting up.

Ravi Patel, Arden Myrin, Skylan Brooks and Zack Gilford round out the cast in the movie from director Bridget Stokes.

Vicky Wight wrote the screenplay and is also producing via her Six Foot Pictures banner. An Emmett companion novel from Six Foot's publishing arm is planned.

Brown, who is repped by Osbrink and BTB, can be seen on the fourth season of the hit ABC series, which just received a renewal.