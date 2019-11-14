The Disability List Spotlights 10 Screenplays That "Advance the Portrayal of People With Disabilities"

The Black List has partnered with nonprofit organization Easterseals in creating the list aimed to increase on-screen representation for the 61 million Americans living with disabilities.

The Black List and the Writers Guild of America have partnered with nonprofit organization Easterseals — a nonprofit which provides resources for individuals with developmental disabilities or other special needs — to create the Disability List, it was announced Thursday night at The Beverly Hilton during the 40th Annual Media Access Awards.

"Inclusion in Hollywood and authenticity in storytelling, starts in the writers' room," said Deborah Calla and Allen Rucker, Co-CEOs of the Media Access Awards and members of WGA Writers with Disabilities Committee. "We are honored to work with the Black List to spotlight these incredible scripts in hopes of advancing the portrayal of people with disabilities."

Along with the announcement, 10 unproduced screenplays featured in the Disability List were revealed – all sourced from the Black List's website and participating organizations. Each narrative feature in a screenplay includes at least one lead character with a disability. The presented scripts include: Unstable by Katherine Beattie about a young woman with cerebral palsy; The Marvelous Crisis of Living written by Erik Linthorst depicting a bipolar teenage girl; and Deaf'un by Cedar Miller and Kevin Thomas, inspired by true events about a deaf boxer in 19th-century London.

The stories told in the screenplays aim to increase representation for the disability community, who make up 25 percent of the population in America. Those with disabilities are represented in less than 3 percent of on-screen roles, as Black List Founder Franklin Leonard noted is a "a huge disparity."

"We believe these scripts show tremendous promise on their own merits and in addressing at least part of that discrepancy. I personally look forward to their arrival on screen alongside many, many similar stories," Leonard said.

CEO of Easterseals Southern California Mark Whitley said Hollywood can play a huge role in empowering the disability community.

"By highlighting people with disabilities through storytelling, we shape perceptions of this minority group and create a more inclusive society," Whitley said. "We thank the Black List for bringing these great stories to the forefront."