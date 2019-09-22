Emmys: 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Wins Best TV Movie

The interactive Netflix film beats out HBO's 'Deadwood' movie to win the award.

Netflix's big experiment with interactive TV made a big impact on Emmy voters.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to direct the story at key points, took home the Emmy for outstanding television movie on Sunday.

The film beat out HBO's Deadwood: The Movie, Brexit and My Dinner With Herve and Amazon's contemporary take on King Lear.

"Being British, we were conditioned for 52 percent of you to vote for Brexit," Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker joked in accepting the award. He also made a point to thank Netflix's tech team in addition to its creative executives for helping make the interactive part of Bandersnatch possible.

Fellow executive producer Annabel Jones also singled out Deadwood creator David Milch, saying it was a "particular honor" to be included in a category with the four-time Emmy winner.

Bandersnatch stars Fionn Whitehead as a programmer who's working on a video game in 1984.